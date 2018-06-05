U.S. is now the human rights violator

At 70 years old and a proud American, I have watched administration after administration call out country after country for what we call human rights violations. Now we are guilty of being one of those countries. We have a leader who calls people at our borders needing help animals. Separates parents from children, throws the parents in jail, and evidently gives the children to whomever wants them, losing contact with over 1,500 underage children.
Does this sound like the land of the free and the home of the brave? When we build this leader’s wall, which side will be considered such? I don’t feel like a brave American right now. How many of you feel as dirty as I do? How much more of this leader’s isms do we tolerate?
Our political leaders seem to be spineless before this tyrant, and believe me he is a tyrant. That leaves it up to free and brave Americans to save this country’s freedom.
Remember when we were taught in school about Americans that said things like, “I have but one life to give for my country,” or “Give me liberty or give me death?” Where oh where has the greatest nation in the world gone to?
I am not going anywhere. When the time comes, let it be known to all that I have taken the oath to protect this country from all enemies, foreign and domestic. I also hold every American who has taken it to task.
Comments