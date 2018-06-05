Support Minjares for county prosecutor

I am supporting Victor Minjares for Thurston County Prosecutor. He has been a criminal prosecutor in Los Angeles, California for 15 years. For six years he served as Thurston County Judge Pro Tem handling misdemeanor offenses. He knows the abuses and shortcomings as well as potential opportunities for reform in the criminal justice system. For example, the Thurston County Prosecutor Office now has no prosecutorial discretion written policies. Victor correctly points out that without these written policies, missteps cannot be challenged and reformed and the same mistakes can be made over and over again.
He also calls for more use of alternatives to incarceration so the county jail is not kept at full capacity for cost savings and more successful criminal justice outcomes are realized for the public and the offenders.
Most important, Victor is strongly committed to human rights and civil rights and can help provide a Thurston County system that is equitable and works for all residents of Thurston County.
I strongly endorse Victor for Thurston County Prosecutor.
