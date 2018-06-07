Remember, they say

Those who fought and died for my freedom, they say...
Remember
those who fought and died for my freedom to worship
BUT does my daily life reflect the faith I sit and hear and sing about?
Remember
those who fought and died for my freedom of speech.
BUT do my speech and actions take or bring life in my expression?
Remember
those who fought and died for my freedom to choose _______.
BUT do my choices honor any other life besides my own?
Remember
those who fought and died for my freedom to live ‘the American dream’.
BUT is the value of my success at the expense of other’s dreams?
While I mourn with those who mourn the lost of precious lives in the name of ‘Freedom’
I mourn too the misunderstanding of what it means to be truly Free.
The rights ascertained and afforded are bound up in our daily consciences:
’What do I do because I can?’
’Just because you can do something, is it something worth doing?’
’The right thing isn’t often the easy or fun thing, but having the right to do most anything, does it matter if it is right, if I have the right to do it?’
“Greater love has no one than this, that he lay down his life for his friends.” (John 15:13)
As the Remembering has come and gone for this year, may we daily consider how we may take up our lives, with gratitude, honoring what was laid down.
