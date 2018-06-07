Don’t read the National Anthem’s third verse

Befitting the Age of Reason, our Founders sought to restore the old Greek and Roman Republics. And Baltimore’s` whole professional class knew Greek, Latin, and the biography of every classic deity.
And loved to sing about inviting a 6th century BC Greek poet named Anacreon down to join their poetry club. One seven-verse Olympian yelling match later, all the other gods and goddesses also join.
Baltimoreans swung their ale mugs as they sang the story, both before and after Francis Scott Key appropriated the melody. A century before Congress spoiled everything by Prohibiting ale .
So History itself dictates that fans start every ball game saluting the Stars and Stripes with free plastic mugs of age-appropriate ale. Dare anybody to teach your kids the Anthem’s third verse!
But where is it chiseled in marble that quietly kneeling while facing our flag demonstrates any disrespect at all? In both sports and the armed forces, doesn’t this gesture mean pausing to consider a problem?
Congress? Like I’d allow any temporary employee of mine, usually hired over my objection, anywhere near the flag on my porch at sunrise this morning! As Union general and President Lincoln’s Interior Secretary Carl Schurz put it:
“My country is the great American Republic. If right, to be kept right; and if wrong, to be set right.” And so these next two Elections, I’ll pledge to wash my flag in Lysol and give it a long-handled mop for a staff.
