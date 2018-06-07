GOP stands by as Trump proclaims self-pardon power

The Preposterous Presidency has recently hit the 500-day mark, with exaggerated celebrations of made-up achievements and sycophantic sucking-up to The Great Leader on the part of cabinet members and other Trump appointees. A sad and sorry spectacle, indeed, when the most appropriate response should be a national nausea and revulsion of the sort reserved for someone whose self-serving actions imperil our nation.
Now, of course, this accidental President dares to claim that he is above the law and, therefore, can do no wrong. Meanwhile, standing by mute in the wings, immobilized by amazement and silenced by fear, Republicans (with the rare exceptions of those who are “retiring” from elected office) serve as enablers while the charade continues to gather momentum.
How could this possibly have happened? A curious convergence of the moon and stars? Russian interference? The ineptitude of the Democratic party’s political establishment? All of the above? Where to now, pray tell?
