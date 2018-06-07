Studio West proves Olympia has culture

Saturday last, I was privileged to attend my 6-year-old granddaughter’s dance recital at the Washington Center for the Performing Arts. She was the one in center stage with a huge smile on her face missing two teeth. What a great program put on by the Studio West Dance Academy!
There were more than 100 dancers from very little people to very mature teenagers. They all had one thing in common: They loved to dance. And it showed throughout the afternoon’s performance. The audience, mostly parents, was equally thrilled.
I admit that I am more likely to attend a baseball game than a dance performance. That said, all of these young people are dedicated to their dance and they deserve our community’s support just as we support our student athletes or our student musicians or our student singers and our students overall.
Thanks to Studio West for providing this experience of dance for our kids. And thanks to my daughter-in-law who encourages my granddaughters to express themselves in dance. The only thing missing in the afternoon performance was a seventh-dance stretch to get a hot dog and a beer.
