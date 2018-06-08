A better understanding as Flag Day approaches

Some thoughts as Flag Day approaches...
Our flag is our national ensign, the standard of our sovereign nation, to use a heraldic term. When paraded, it stands for the physical presence of our sovereign, not the president, but “We the People.”
Our standing for the flag comes from Europe. When the king, the physical embodiment of the state or his proxy the royal standard, entered the room, you stood to acknowledge the presence of the state. When we stand, we do the same. It is an international custom.
To kneel is also a historic custom. When before the sovereign, to make a request, you do so on bended knee. It is the traditional position of humility. You humbled yourself before your sovereign.
Our flag is the symbol of our sovereign nation. We stand when it is brought into the room. We pledge our allegiance, our fealty to it, and when a person takes a knee before it to make petition, they follow tradition. In humility, they place their petition before “We the People.”
Unlike protesters who burn the flag, protesters who kneel before it act respectfully. The only disrespect is in the minds of the unschooled who do not wish to be bothered at entertainment.
It is the obligation of a sovereign to hear petitions. “We the People”’ are the sovereign of our nation. It is our obligation to hear petitions respectfully made. Our flag is our standard. Let all who have need come before it and make petition.
