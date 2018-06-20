History has valuable lessons we need to heed

Indian children forcibly removed from their homes to attend distant and physically abusive boarding schools designed to obliterate their heritage, beliefs and language.
Enslaved African American dads and moms, like Sojourner Truth, forced to watch their children be ripped from their arms and auctioned off, never to be seen again.
Issei soldiers forced from their homes, businesses, employment into distant prisons despite heroic service to the United States in World War I; their Nisei children forced to visit them behind barbed wire in the U.S. while on leave from serving the U.S. in World War II.
African American men, for 40 years, being lyingly untreated for syphilis in the name of “science” called the Tuskegee Experiment.
Federally funded U.S. eugenics programs in 32 states, from 1909-1970s, sterilized, without knowledge or consent, tens of thousands of females, to control “undesirable populations.”
Native Americans, immigrants, African Americans, poor people, unmarried mothers, the disabled, the mentally ill, sexual “deviants.”
Consider: “There is today one state,” wrote Hitler, “in which at least weak beginnings toward a better conception (of citizenship) are noticeable. Of course, it is not our model German Republic, but the United States.” We inspired Hitler’s eugenics model.
Now, children of destitute families are torn from their parents who seek refuge from hideous, fatal conditions which our foreign policies helped create in Latin America. Separation to teach “them” a lesson, showing the GOP and President are tough on “crime.” Next, a Berlin-style wall which we pay for (not Mexico, Donald?).
History can teach us. Have we learned nothing?
Comments