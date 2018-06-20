NFL hypocritical on respecting flag

The NFL claims to not want the American flag to be disrespected. If that is so, they should do the following:
Any fan who comes to a game with a hat, shirt, pants or other clothing decorated with the flag should be immediately excluded from the stadium.
All concession sales should stop during the playing of the National Anthem, and the concessionaires should stand with their hands over their hearts.
Any fan seen sitting, talking, or drinking during the National Anthem should be immediately removed from the stadium.
As these things are not done now, we know that the NFL's ban on taking a knee has nothing to do with respecting the flag.
