Children are our Kevlar vests?

Blame the Democrats, the Republicans, the President, zero tolerance policy, Congress, then throw innocent children under the political bus. “Deterrent” security does not equate children. Tie a baby to your chest and charge into battle? Nothing justifies this country’s current border actions. Nothing. I had hoped we had evolved beyond barbarism. Wrong again. Thousands of innocents alone, terrorized, traumatized with absolutely no understanding of why they are stripped of parents and caged like animals.
In 1917, my great grandmother left everything and everyone she knew, traveled 700 miles from Pori, Finland with four little children, alone and poor, to a Denmark port. They boarded a ship and traveled an ocean to Ellis Island, somehow made their way to Aberdeen, Washington. None spoke English. Grandma was 11 years old and put in the first grade. She made it to the sixth grade. Her children graduated high school and trade school. Their children all graduated college and post graduate school. I am a direct descendant of the American Dream.
Imagine the alternate outcomes if on Aug. 9, 1917, we had been subjected to today’s government actions. I have spent the last 11 years as a child abuse clinician, treating, testifying, and speaking out for preventive mechanisms to protect our most vulnerable population. Not if, but when, disease outbreaks occur in cramped unprotected cages, and deaths mount, who will we keep blaming? I have looked into the dead eyes of an abused child. This is child abuse. Stop this idiocy now.
