Shaken to the core with current events

I am shaken by the stories of what is happening to people trying to enter this country now, being stopped before they can enter legally, and their children being removed from them if they do enter. I am shaken because I followed the World War II Holocaust in Europe and Japanese internment in this country most of my life, and I imagined vividly what those periods were like for those people.
And I am shaken because my first-born son was put into a hospital at the age of nine months to be treated for spinal meningitis. I was not allowed to be with him, and I am still shaken, nearly 50 years later, by the image of him screaming, trying to get out of the bed, trying to reach me and his father, when we could not be with him because there was a fear that my pregnancy would be affected by that disease. I would never suggest that anyone under any circumstances should have the experience of that separation and trauma for the child.
What Trump is doing is inhumane, subjecting children to lifelong toxic stress in order to buy a wall that won’t work to stop immigration anyway. This policy is beyond my comprehension as an American. I hope he will be stopped by the courts, and if not, by the upcoming election.
I cannot bear the images of what is happening to these parents and their children in 2018 at our borders. It has to stop.
