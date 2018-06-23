Thankful for Walmart citizen protector

I thank God for the man that confronted and killed Mr. Day during his rampage of horror. That man had the courage and fortitude to confront a very violent individual that very well could have resulted in his being shot and killed. There is no telling how many more victims Mr. Day would have terrorized and/or killed during his insane rampage.
Mr. Day, with the mentality of an enraged animal, had absolutely zero concern for the rights of his victims. If he would have survived and been arrested, he would have been provided competent legal assistance, a jury trial and the full protection of his “rights” by the law. The man that faced Mr. Day risked his life and possible extensive legal problems from a lawsuit and the county prosecutor.
What happened at Walmart is what police officers potentially face every day they are on duty. Again I thank God for the men and women who serve in law enforcement and for ordinary citizens that will stand up to the ilk of Mr. Day to protect people they do not even know.
Comments