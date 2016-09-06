National Parks still America’s best idea

In 1934 the U.S. Postal Service issued a set of 10 stamps for the Roosevelt administration’s National Parks Year. These are beautiful engraved images of 10 of the grandest of our national parks, and it was the beauty of these stamps that rekindled the stamp collecting hobby of my youth.
But this essay is not about a hobby, however interesting. Rather, it is to point out that eight of these stamps featured national parks are within two to three days’ drive from here. Whether it’s a two-hour drive to Mount Rainier or a two-day drive to Yellowstone, anyone here in the Pacific Northwest can easily visit one of these natural wonders. What a blessing!
I encourage you to visit one or more of these nearby national treasures. It’s not much more effort than going to a Mariners game, and well worthwhile.
Several weeks ago my colleague on The Olympian Board of Contributors, Sam Reed, wrote about 2016 being the Centennial of the National Park Service. I enjoyed reading his contribution and thought, “our national parks are worthy one more than one contribution.”
“The National Parks — America’s Best Idea” is the title of a Ken Burns PBS documentary broadcast several years ago. I have been re-watching it on-line at www.pbs.org/nationalparks. This six-part series tells the story of the great effort to protect our nation’s natural, cultural and historic legacy, and make them available for all.
I’m glad this centennial year has focused some attention on the national parks, because I’m concerned that they are being neglected. It seems that nowadays we Americans seem to take these natural treasures for granted. When, during the current political season, have you heard anything about national parks?
This summer my 15-year-old son, Aaron, and I drove to Salt Lake City (our 49th state capital). Then we circled to Dinosaur National Monument and up through Grand Teton and Yellowstone.
This journey was the latest of our various trips around these United States, visiting state capitals and national parks. As we travel, we like to talk with people, ask where they’re from and the like. Inevitably at the national parks we meet folks from overseas, spending their time and wealth just to take a look at our great scenic wonders.
Just last week Aaron and I hiked the Comet Falls trail up at Mount Rainier. On this one afternoon, on a secondary trail, we met tourists from China, India and Germany. You know, many of our national parks are really world parks.
As we hiked the trail, I noticed all around us signs that we were hiking a trail that was created in the 1930s. That’s when the Civilian Conservation Corps, a Great Depression-era federal jobs program, created the roads, trails and buildings that we still enjoy in our national parks. In a way, we’re still coasting on those investments made 80 years ago.
Earlier this year I read an article that pointed out that there is over $100 million in deferred maintenance piling up in our national parks system. The Congress, perhaps out of fear that most voters are feeling taxed enough, has for years been shortchanging the national parks budget.
I guess that’s not too surprising. After all, lobbying for nature in Washington D.C., or in Olympia, is weak compared with lobbying for the defense industry, the health and pharmaceutical industries, education and human services, energy development and all the rest.
Many believe that nature can just take care of itself. But the amenities that make our national park visits possible, and bring in all those foreign tourists, don’t just manage themselves. The national parks need and deserve more funding! Investments in nature pay dividends far beyond the years they are appropriated. We need to encourage Congress to do what it takes to ensure that these great national treasures are protected and made available for all.
George Walter is the Nisqually Indian Tribe’s environmental program manager, and is a member of The Olympian’s 2016 Board of Contributors. He may be reached at gwalter5665@gmail.com
