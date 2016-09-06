Conservative media discredited in 2016

2:33 Michael Bennett after treatment: 'Feel like I have a new toe' Pause

2:52 Washington Trails Association at 50

6:03 TNT's Gregg Bell, Dave Boling on 15 Seahawks rookies, Jimmy Graham unlikely to play opener

2:04 Pete Carroll on 15 rookies on Seahawks' 53-man roster

8:13 Ed Sorger looks back at 50-year law enforcement career

2:49 Huskies coach Chris Petersen reflects on win over Rutgers

1:53 43rd annual Harbor Days Tugboat Races and Festival

1:47 'I miss the one thing that completes my every day,' says wife of shooting victim

2:35 Chris Petersen discusses Huskies' 48-13 win over Rutgers

1:49 UW's John Ross III talks about big game against Rutgers