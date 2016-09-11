A non-contest at the World Bank

The deadline for submitting nominations for the job of president of the World Bank is Sept. 14, and so far the only candidate, and the likely winner, is the person who is already running the place: Jim Yong Kim.
This is unfortunate on two counts. As has been true from the bank’s creation in 1944, an American, without having to contend with international competitors, would again occupy the top position for a five-year term, starting next July. In addition, the opportunity to use the selection process as an open forum to debate the institution’s mission and how it ought to evolve would be lost.
The bank gives loans, grants and advice to developing countries, and, with $371 billion in assets, it remains a pillar of the global economy. But it has become less relevant as many countries, including China and India, have found other sources of capital and no longer need its loans. China has so much money that it is creating new development banks to lend to other developing countries, thus effectively displacing the World Bank.
Running and modernizing an institution as big as the World Bank is a tough job. Kim, a public health expert and former president of Dartmouth College, has responded to these challenges by restructuring the bank along development areas like governance, health and education, rather than primarily along geographic lines as it had been for years. He also has set a goal of ending extreme poverty by 2030 and has emphasized public health and climate change projects.
Kim’s restructuring plan made sense on paper because it had the potential to foster deeper subject-matter expertise among staff members, but it became embroiled in bureaucratic fights and the abrupt departures of senior executives, including three top women. And several development economists say that this approach has not made the bank more effective at helping countries increase economic growth and create jobs.
Many bank employees found the changes demoralizing and say they received conflicting directions from top management. In an unusual letter to the bank’s board, the staff association, which has 10,500 dues-paying members, said that the bank is “experiencing a crisis of leadership.”
Then there is the matter of the American lock on the presidency. The bank was conceived along with the International Monetary Fund at a meeting of officials from the United States, Britain and other countries in Bretton Woods, New Hampshire. Since then, American presidents have picked the bank’s top executive and European leaders have chosen the fund’s president.
Academics, public interest groups and others have criticized this arrangement for failing to take account of the importance of Asian, Latin American and African countries in the global economy. In response, the boards of both institutions said in April 2011 that they would start picking presidents in a process based on merit.
But in practice not much has changed. In February, the fund’s board reappointed Christine Lagarde, a former finance minister of France, to a second five-year term as president after no other candidate was nominated. And Kim is expected to coast to a second term in the coming weeks. Nominated last month by the Treasury Department, he has since picked up support from Brazil, China, France, Germany, Korea, Indonesia, the Netherlands and other countries. Few countries are likely to propose other candidates knowing that Kim has so much support.
While Kim may be a good choice to lead the bank for the next five years, the fact that the institution is not using this election as an opportunity to debate competing visions does not bode well for its future.
Donald Trump’s alt-right brain
Donald Trump has devoted most of the past two weeks to discussing immigration, even though only 8 percent of Americans rank it as “the most important problem facing this country today,” according to a recent Gallup poll.
But within that thin slice of the electorate reside Trump’s staunchest supporters, the “alternative right,” or alt-right. The Southern Poverty Law Center calls the alt-right “a set of far-right ideologies, groups and individuals whose core belief is that ‘white identity' is under attack by multicultural forces using ‘political correctness’ and ‘social justice' to undermine white people and ‘their' civilization.” Most Americans hadn’t heard about the alt-right until this election, and some not until last month, when Hillary Clinton gave a speech in Reno, Nevada, linking Trump to it.
The term was coined in 2008 by Richard Spencer, a white supremacist whose National Policy Institute says it is “dedicated to the heritage, identity and future of people of European descent in the United States, and around the world.” Through his online writings and YouTube channel, Spencer is a key player in the social-media universe where this core group of Trump supporters get their “news,” from sources with which most people aren’t familiar. A quick scan shows that immigration is not only their most important issue, it’s pretty much their only issue.
“Immigration is a kind of proxy war – and maybe a last stand – for White Americans, who are undergoing a painful recognition that, unless dramatic action is taken, their grandchildren will live in a country that is alien and hostile,” Spencer wrote in a National Policy Institute column.
Infowars is another website that puts immigration front and center. The site was created by the radio commentator/conspiracy theorist Alex Jones, who is the source of Trump’s false claim that thousands of New Jersey Muslims celebrated 9/11, and on whose show Trump said: “Your reputation is amazing. I will not let you down.” Infowars called Trump’s slashing anti-immigrant rant on Wednesday “an excellent speech sure to win him support from those who’ve been conned by the lying media into thinking he’s some evil demon creature when the truth is he’s a man with a heart of gold.”
Trump says he isn’t signaling the alt-right when he says of immigrants, as he did again on Wednesday: “We have no idea who these people are, where they come from. I always say Trojan Horse. Watch what’s going to happen, folks. It’s not going to be pretty.” Or when he said – in a line widely quoted on alt-right websites – “There is only one core issue in the immigration debate and it is this: the well-being of the American people.” Trump’s white supremacist followers don’t take his disavowals too seriously. After all, he has enthusiastically retweeted bogus crime statistics and incendiary imagery from these websites and hired one of their biggest lights, Stephen Bannon of Breitbart News, to manage his campaign.
There aren’t enough of these people to put Trump in the White House. But his candidacy has granted them the legitimacy they have craved for years. For the first time, a candidate is using a major-party megaphone to shout the ideas they once could only mutter among themselves in the shadowy fringes of national debate.
False hope and a needless death behind bars
On July 26, John MacKenzie went before the parole board at the Fishkill Correctional Facility in Beacon, New York, and made the case, once again, for his freedom. He had been locked up since 1975 for shooting and killing a Long Island police officer, Matthew Giglio, during a bungled robbery attempt. His sentence was 25 years to life — the maximum under state law.
On Aug. 2, he learned that the board had voted 2 to 1 against him. It was the 10th time in 16 years that he had been denied parole.
Later that day, he sent a handwritten letter to his daughter Denise, saying that “they’re hell bent on keeping me in prison” and “I don’t believe I'll last much longer.”
On Aug. 4, another inmate found MacKenzie hanging by the neck from a bedsheet tied to the window bars of his cell. He was 70.
John MacKenzie was no ordinary prisoner. In the more than 40 years he spent behind bars, he became one of the most respected inmates in the state’s penal system. He had a spotless disciplinary record. He took full responsibility for the murder of Giglio. He earned degrees in business and the arts. He started a program to give victims the opportunity to speak directly to inmates about the impact of their crimes. The state’s own risk-assessment program found that he posed little to no risk of re-offending. Prison guards, judges, clergy members and prosecutors wrote letters supporting him.
None of this seemed to matter to the parole board. Because of the seriousness of his crime, one denial said, his release would “undermine respect for the law.” Another referred to “significant community opposition.” The wording would vary, but the message was always the same: MacKenzie’s sentence, which appeared to give him a real chance at freedom after 25 years, was a sham. No matter what he did to atone for his crime, he was never getting out.
Some see this as a just result, particularly law enforcement groups, which steadfastly opposed MacKenzie’s release. But New York criminal law provides for the possibility of parole, which is based on the idea that people can change.
Under state law, the parole board is required to weigh a prisoner’s entire history: his degree of remorse, his behavior behind bars and the likelihood that he will be able to live lawfully outside prison. Those factors never got more than a cursory mention, at best, when the board denied MacKenzie’s requests. In May, a State Supreme Court justice, Maria Rosa, held the board in contempt for failing to give any reason for denying MacKenzie parole other than the nature of his crime. Justice Rosa wrote that “if parole isn’t granted to this petitioner, when and under what circumstances would it be granted?” She ordered the board to hold a new hearing, with different board members. The state appealed that order. The case was still pending when MacKenzie killed himself.
Certainly crime victims and police officers should have a voice in the parole process, but they should not have a veto. Otherwise, parole is a meaningless promise.
Some years ago, MacKenzie wrote an essay about the frustrations of living at the whim of parole commissioners. “If society wishes to rehabilitate as well as punish wrongdoers through imprisonment,” he wrote, then “society – through its lawmakers – must bear the responsibility of tempering justice with mercy. Giving a man legitimate hope is a laudable goal; giving him false hope is utterly inhuman.”
