Don’t drowse and drive

With the New Year’s weekend coming up, authorities are reminding revelers not to drink and drive and to make plans ahead of time for a ride home after the party ends.
But the long winter nights and our hectic holiday schedules also provide a good chance to remind everyone of the dangers of drowsy driving. In 2014, there were 2,745 collisions in Washington where the driver was fatigued, asleep or ill, according to the state’s latest Annual Collision Summary. That was the seventh-leading cause of collisions that year and accounted for more crashes than crossing the center line or running a stop sign.
Washington State’s Target Zero campaign, which has set a goal of zero road fatalities by 2030, attributes 39 deaths and 194 serious injuries between 2012 and 2014 to drowsy driving.
Drowsy drivers can exhibit the same signs as drunken drivers. If these drowsy drivers are caught, they can be ticketed for second-degree negligent driving, not to mention repercussions they could face for damaging property or harming others.
A new study by AAA finds drivers who miss two to three hours of sleep at day more than quadruple their risk of a traffic accident, compared with drivers who sleep seven hours or more at night.
So make a pre-New Year’s resolution. Don’t set out on a road trip if you’re tired. Take a nap first. Get someone else to do the driving. Wait until the daylight hours, when your body is used to being awake and alert.
If you’re already out driving and you feel drowsy, find a safe place to pull over and take a 20-minute nap. Roll down the window. Get some coffee. Listen to talk radio. Switch drivers.
Minimizing the risk should be part of everyone’s New Year’s resolutions.
