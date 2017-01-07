Good survives war

The visits between the leaders of the United States and Japan to Hiroshima and Pearl Harbor, two places of horrendous mutual destruction in World War II, have been moving and welcome.
In 1950 I visited Muenster. More than 60 percent of the city had been destroyed by Allied bombing.
Since I usually visit European cathedrals to admire their architecture, I had to see the one in Muenster. Its damage was massive and, five years after the war, still largely unrepaired.
In 1987, I had the chance to attend an international research meeting in nearby Bielefeld and on the way wanted to revisit Muenster. In 37 years the city and its cathedral had been impressively rebuilt. On a Sunday morning I ventured into that barely recognizable structure.
As I emerged through the entrance, I noticed on the external surface an oddly placed stone built into the wall. Under it was a plaque with inscriptions in both German and English. The essence of the message is:
“This stone was taken with permission from the ruins of the cathedral at Coventry in England, which was bombed by the Luftwaffe in 1940. Let us forgive each other.”
Whenever I remember that message on the wall, I am overwhelmed by sadness over the horrible war. But I also feel the joy of having been unexpectedly reassured that these bombs did not destroy human decency and compassion.
