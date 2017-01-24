Leave Barron Trump alone

3:05 Seattle Sounders open 2017 training camp Pause

1:58 Sounders goalkeeper Stefan Frei on first day of 2017 training camp

0:54 Sounders GM Garth Lagerwey on first day of 2017 training camp

1:11 Helmet cam captures motorcyclist's brush with death on freeway

0:22 Man accused of causing fatal wreck charged

0:59 Olympia's Artesian Commons draws diverse visitors

0:54 Just hop in your bright orange survival capsule if tsunami hits Washington

2:01 Sid Otton statue unveiled Saturday in Tumwater

4:36 Pete Carroll on Seahawks' belief entering offseason