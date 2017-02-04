Pointers for upcoming speech

To the person who crafts President Donald Trump’s speeches:
That Black History Month address was memorable! I truly did not foresee a day when Frederick Douglass would be trending on Twitter, and I bet I’m not alone.
Not mentioning Jewish people in the Holocaust Remembrance Day statement: also memorable. It’s almost as if these moments aimed at bringing us together in collective remembrance and tribute are going to further divide and isolate us.
That’s unfortunate.
Which is why I’m writing today. Women’s History Month is right around the corner (March), and I thought I’d offer a few pointers.
Keep the Miss Universe talk to a minimum. It’s not that the winners aren’t praise-worthy. But Trump has a fondness for ranking women — 10 is good, “big, fat pig” is bad — and beauty pageant references are likely to call that habit to mind.
Don’t rip on Hillary Clinton. We’re here to talk about women, and she’s a woman Trump loves to talk about. But it’s usually in the beat-her-so-bad vein, or the she’s-so-corrupt vein or the lock-her-up vein, and that just strikes the wrong tone for this occasion.
Acknowledge the Women’s March. Political scientists are calling the nationwide marches Jan. 21 the largest demonstration in American history. Thank the participants for exercising their constitutional right to peaceably assemble, and stop pretending none of them voted.
Thank Melania. On the surface, the first lady’s life bears little similarity to most women’s; she’s a former model married to the leader of the free world. But she’s a mother and a stepmother and a woman making her way in a world not entirely of her choosing — roles that many of us find highly relatable. Trump should thank her for handling those roles with grace.
