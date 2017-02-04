Pointers for upcoming speech

2:19 Veterans Court graduates receive homemade quilts Pause

1:10 Lacey considers sales tax bump to cover road repairs

5:51 Outgoing First Thurston Bank CEO reflects on his career

1:41 Take a tour of the Quest Diagnostics laboratory in west Olympia

2:19 Highlights: Tumwater clinches third straight 2A EvCo title in rivalry win

0:48 Holder Ridge hike at Taylor Mountain near Maple Valley

2:29 Uniting States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis

2:22 Markelle Fultz previews Huskies' matchup vs. UCLA

0:59 Muslim citizens grateful for support at Columbia protest