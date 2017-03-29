Downtown businesses need community support

I look forward to sharing ideas and bringing up a little bit of local history along the way while I have this opportunity to contribute comments and observations.
Because Olympia is my hometown, let’s talk about the homeless issue downtown; it is overwhelming our beautiful port city. Particularly troubling is seeing the teenage homeless population escalating out of control. As important, how much is this affecting the local businesses that form “Downtown Olympia,” and what are we able to do to solve this problem?
There were eight of us siblings growing up here in the ’50s, ’60s and ’70s. My parents ran successful drug stores in downtown Olympia at Fifth Avenue and Capitol Way, and in the Westside Shopping Center; Hendricks Rexall Drugs.
At an early age, we were trained in the ways of the “mom and pop store,” cleaning, stocking, pricing, merchandising, customer service (“the customer is always right”), running the cash register, cashing out the till, banking, and not only waitressing, but washing dishes at the fountain lunch counter. It was not always fun, but I learned early on the value of working hard and working within a community of small businesses.
At Christmas, we rang the bell for the Salvation Army every year. I grew up having a heart for the homeless and needy, and have continued to support them in many ways over the years serving holiday dinners, delivering Meals on Wheels, donating cabinets and food, ringing the bell, and many times asking for donations from the community. I understand both sides to this story.
Olympia back then was a beautiful, clean and safe community, and truly a great place to grow up. As the years passed, along with other fellow Olympians, I have noticed a steady decline of the downtown core. Graffiti, property destruction, sleepers in storefronts, garbage strewn where people need to walk, addicts who don’t mind confrontation in their hung-over states. These are just some of the concerns. The growth of the homeless population is relational to the decline of the downtown. So, how can we help the homeless and at the same time save the unique, viable city that is Olympia?
The needs of the local businesses should be addressed front and center. Without the local businesses, we lose the downtown core as more businesses have fewer customers, find it difficult to earn a living and are forced to move out of downtown. And store owners like Anne Buck feel compelled to build a fortress to protect a storefront. As Anne said, “I’m just trying very hard to run a business. It’s hard when there are people, hypodermic needles and poop and pee … when you walk into work.” (The Olympian, March 10.) Buck, like other Olympia business owners, has worked for years to help our homeless. Now we need to help the business owners.
We need to buy local, support Olympia’s small businesses, and help them keep Olympia viable. And that also means helping our homeless into a better environment, for they are vulnerable, often with mental health illnesses and drug addictions. They are fearful, cold, hungry and have no place to go, and the statistics are not in their favor.
Recently, the City Council formed an Ad Hoc committee that is working on this issue. The Ad Hoc Committee on Housing Affordability is made up of council members Jeannine Roe, Jim Cooper and Julie Hankins. They hope for and expect input and support from the local communities as they work toward solutions to present to our community at the end of the summer.
Quixote Village on Mottman Road, has turned out to be a way to get the homeless into a safe place and off the streets. It is also being used as a template in other parts of the country. But it has had a waiting list almost since it opened. Hopefully, we can continue this important legacy in other areas of the community.
We need to regain lost ground in our town by enforcing the laws, protecting the businesses, and allowing all citizens accessibility to Sylvester Park, the public library, the Artesians Common Park, etc. At the same time, we need to help the homeless and get them off the streets and into decent housing. It benefits everyone.
Susan Ritter is a semiretired business owner and a member of the Olympian Board of Contributors.
