Understanding mental illness not a crazy idea

We see them in our community, but may act as though they are invisible; terms like “crazy” or “nuts” pepper conversations and promote stigma and stereotypes about people who suffer with mental health conditions.
While ignorance and fear contribute to the stigma surrounding mental illness, education and understanding erase it.
The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) reports approximately one in five adults in the U.S. — 43.8 million people — experiences mental illness in any given year.
However, with appropriate treatment, people can create healthy lives with close relationships and meaningful work. And you may never know who has suffered and recovered — until you listen.
“I experienced significant life-altering symptoms in 2000 when I was diagnosed with bipolar disorder,” says Jami Lifka, vice-president of NAMI for Thurston and Mason counties.
“Twelve years later, I found myself in unimaginable pain. After the worst two years of my life, I started thinking about suicide every day. Then, I acted on those thoughts,” Lifka says. “When I was brought to the hospital, I was comatose and in acute respiratory failure. The first responders got to me in time, and I am here today.”
“The stigma of mental illness kept me quiet for a very long time and I felt very much alone, but I’ve created a support network of friends and co-workers,” Lifka says. “It started simply one day. I had been sick for a few weeks. When I returned to work, a colleague casually asked if I was okay.”
“I decided that I was going to start being honest: no, I wasn’t okay,” Lifka says. “I have bipolar disorder; I was manic and I wasn’t able to work. Suddenly, it was like the dam broke. When people asked how I was, I told them and then I said it wasn’t a secret. I wasn’t going to let the stigma of mental illness silence me anymore.”
Lifka found hope in 2014 when she contacted her local NAMI affiliate in Olympia and spoke with president Marilyn Roberts-Hardy. However, when Roberts-Hardy asked Lifka to attend Family-to-Family, a NAMI program, Lifka said, “No!” and hung up the phone.
Today they work together as NAMI leaders for Thurston and Mason counties.
“The moral of that story is people get to hope and recovery and advocacy in their own way and time,” Lifka says.
In the last three years, Lifka has shared her story of struggle and recovery with more than 2,200 people, as part of NAMI’s In Our Own Voice program. Lifka’s relentless advocacy earned her NAMI Washington’s 2016 Consumer Advocate of the Year Award.
NAMI and other local agencies recognize some people who suffer with mental health conditions may feel hopeless. People without resources can end up isolated and alone. Some folks may have addiction issues or need housing.
“Mental health services are sort of a ‘revolving door,’” Roberts-Hardy says. “There’s nothing in our community to hold people up, or to connect services for people who need help from more than one agency.”
Roberts-Hardy’s workplace – Providence Health & Services in Southwest Washington – recognized the need for integrated care, for a consortium of services: mental health care, housing, chemical dependency treatment, bathrooms with showers, and community support.
In July, the Providence Community Care Center will open in downtown Olympia providing a single point of access for individuals needing multiple services.
“This new program will create a central place to get services when a crisis arises,” Roberts-Hardy says. It will divert people away from hospitals, police and jails.”
Meanwhile, Lifka meets weekly with people who have mental health conditions and their families. She educates college students and law enforcement groups – any group or agency who asks to learn more.
Her quiet voice sends a loud message.
“My story focuses on overcoming the effects of stigma, embracing hope and recovery,” Lifka says. “I share my story to bring hope to those who feel hopeless and let people know they are not alone in this fight.”
To learn more about programs, support groups and mental health services in Thurston and Mason counties or to schedule a presentation, go to NAMI’s website at www.namitm.org or call 360.493.6021
