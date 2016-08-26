Test results are up

Two decades ago we believed standardized testing to measure student success made sense.
Today, after seeing the testing effort in Washington state put through the political wringer, we are skeptical about whether a fair and reasonable system can ever be put in place.
Washington state has changed tests and standards many times since the 1990s. Each new standard adopted in the effort to link graduation to test results has been temporary. Students (and their teachers) have been trying to hit a moving target.
Yet, testing is mandated by the federal government (for now) and therefore the state has an obligation to put a system in place.
Over the past year two years, Washington students seem to be making progress.
Students did a little better on last spring’s state tests than they did in 2015. Statewide the passage rates of the Smarter Balanced tests were higher in every grade and subject, officials said.
But they still aren’t great.
The Superintendent of Public Instruction office is now working to take the new federal law, Every Student Succeeds Act (which replaced No Child Left Behind) to mesh with the testing system when it takes full effect in the 2017-18 school year.
Given that a new state superintendent will be taking office in January, this isn’t likely to be a smooth process.
