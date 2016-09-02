Passage of TPP trade pact benefits our state

Increased trade opportunities are almost always guaranteed to grow Washington’s economy. With more than 40 percent of our jobs tied to trade, Washington state is bound to benefit greatly from the Trans-Pacific Partnership. Even the TPP agreement’s biggest opponents have to be impressed with the findings of the recent Association of Washington Business and Washington Council on International Trade TPP study: as much as $8.7 billion in additional exports and up to 26,000 new jobs in Washington if the agreement were in place last year.
With so much to gain from the TPP, we urge our state’s congressional delegation to support the trade deal, and we call on Congress to vote on it before the end of the year.
Trade is the engine that drives Washington state’s economic growth, and it’s not just for our large employers; 90 percent of Washington’s exporters are small and medium-sized businesses. That is why we must seize every opportunity to grow our global competitiveness.
The TPP — a trade agreement between the United States and 11 Pacific Rim nations — is an unprecedented opportunity to topple barriers that prevent Washington exporters from succeeding globally.
The TPP would not only eliminate 18,000 tariffs that artificially increase the price of American-made goods in foreign markets, but it would also tackle numerous other trade barriers harming U.S. businesses in the 21st century economy.
The TPP would make rules and regulations consistent and transparent across the region, eliminating reams of red tape and unnecessary expense that are especially costly for small businesses.
It would make sure that foreign state-owned enterprises do not receive unfair advantages, and would raise labor and environmental standards in places like Vietnam and Malaysia.
Perhaps most important for Washington tech companies, the TPP opens new opportunities in digital trade by protecting a free and open internet and free flows of information across borders, while raising intellectual property rights protection.
Multiple Washington industries would experience growth under the TPP. Agriculture and food processing would see tariffs as high as 208 percent eliminated, helping our farmers meet demand for high-quality U.S.-grown food in rapidly growing Asian markets. Aerospace would see increased demand as the economies in the TPP region grow. Software and e-commerce would benefit from the new digital trade rules.
We cannot risk missing out on this opportunity to compete on a level playing field and establish high standard rules for trade. Without the TPP, there is no incentive or enforcement mechanism to get the other countries to meet these high standards. While we delay, other countries are racing ahead with trade agreements that disadvantage us and fail to make these improvements.
So much is at stake if we fail to implement the TPP, and we urge Congress to vote on it by the end of the year and ask the members of the Washington congressional delegation to support this historic trade deal.
Eric Schinfeld is president of Seattle-based Washington Council on International Trade, which leads advocacy and outreach efforts on trade policies that increase the state’s international competitiveness. Kris Johnson is president of the Olympia-based Association of Washington Business, Washington’s oldest and largest statewide business association, and includes nearly 8,000 members representing 700,000 employees.
