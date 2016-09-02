Passage of TPP trade pact benefits our state

2:23 Pete Carroll on Seahawks' tough cut decisions, more Pause

1:59 Pete Carroll on Seahawks' Jeremy Lane not standing during National Anthem

1:42 The Olympian's 2016 preseason practice tour: Capital Cougars

1:20 What big teeth you have, my dear dinosaur

1:57 Undersecretary of the Army does physical training at JBLM

3:06 A border collie's eye view of duck herding

1:08 The Olympian's 2016 preseason practice tour: Olympia Bears

1:26 View from Grand Wheel will be kiss-worthy

5:42 TNT's Gregg Bell, Dave Boling on Brandon Browner, Seahawks' preseason finale

2:20 Pete Carroll on Thomas Rawls, Jimmy Graham, Seahawks preseason finale