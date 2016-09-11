A postcard from post-factual America

2:41 Seahawks' Doug Baldwin on Russell Wilson: "I told him to suck it up" Pause

1:09 Michael Bennett after Seahawks' opening win

2:05 Pete Carroll on Russell Wilson's ankle: "We'll see"

5:41 Chehalis-Centralia railroad's Iron Horse turns 100

2:43 Olympia 49, Rogers 7: Scott Gunther rushes for 4 TDs as Bears roll

4:34 Tumwater Fire Department remembers 911

1:02 Capital Cross Country Invitational Meet 2016

3:48 West Olympia yarn shop looks to offer a cozy nook for knitters

2:29 Prep football: River Ridge scoots by Steilacoom in 2A SPSL clash

2:15 Meat on the street: Downtown Puyallup tips cowboy hat to cattle drive