Newspapers, still the answer to fake news

0:18 Thurston Sheriff's car, foot and K9 pursuit ends in arrest in Tillicum Pause

2:40 DuPont's tree problems have roots in Weyerhaeuser

0:43 Police escort train through downtown Olympia

4:38 Graphic video footage shows Nov. 4, 2016 fight at Olympia's Artesian Commons Park

0:24 Anti-Trump rally at state Capitol in Olympia

1:58 Celebrating 36 years, Welch's Appliances keeps it in the family

3:06 Washington head coach Chris Petersen discusses Apple Cup victory

4:44 How will history remember Fidel Castro?

1:49 Blacksmith Kelly Rigg talks about his art