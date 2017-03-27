The national slush fund

1:20 Capital Food & Wine Festival 2017 Pause

0:50 When is it OK to drive after drinking? Impaired judgment makes it hard to tell

1:14 Local students stage education funding support rally in Olympia

5:29 Parenting in prison: Keeping children with their mothers behind bars

5:09 Olympia School Board discusses superintendent finalists

0:51 Timberline's Jaylen Taylor talks triple jump after setting meet record

1:15 What is your "traffic nightmare" in Thurston County?

2:11 Meet the Olympian’s 2017 All-Area girls basketball team

2:15 Meet the Olympian’s 2017 All-Area boys basketball team