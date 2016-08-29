State permits for industrial dairy farms too lax

Every day in Washington state, concentrated animal feeding operations generate millions of pounds of manure, significant amounts of which are stored in unlined manure lagoons and often over-applied to farmland. If this untreated waste isn’t managed properly, it contaminates our waterways, shellfish beds, and worst of all, drinking water supplies, putting public health at risk.
The state Department of Ecology recently presented its draft permit for these operations, which are also called factory farms. The permit is supposed to ensure the factory farms protect the environment and people from the impact of too many cows and too much manure/urine on too little acreage. Yakima and Whatcom counties and the Puget Sound are the areas of our state most affected by this industry.
I have reviewed the proposed permit. I believe it fails to protect the environment and the families living near concentrated feeding operations. Ecology has failed to listen to the advice of its own scientists and the neighbors who are impacted by these facilities. The agency has bowed to the wealthy, politically connected industrial dairy industry. In fact, Ecology failed to incorporate the vast majority of suggestions that community organizations, environmentalists and citizens submitted.
The following is a short of the deficiencies of the proposed permit process:
1. Ground- and surface-water testing for nitrates is not required. Nitrate monitoring is necessary to see the extent of dairies’ contamination of groundwater so remedial measures can be taken.
2. The proposed permit will make it harder and most often impossible for private citizens to use legal action to prevent dairy pollution if the permits end up being ineffectual.
3. The Washington state Department of Agriculture will continue to supervise the factory farms. The federal court case C.A.R.E. v. Cow Palace proved that WSDA is either incapable or unwilling to assure that voluntary, best management practices are followed to protect drinking water. Dairies that lost the suit were over-applying manure and had leaking manure lagoons, all while the Department of Agriculture was giving them good grades for their practices. Penalties will not be a deterrent because Agriculture and Ecology have a history of not using them for dairy violators.
4. Dairies are not required to use synthetic liners at the bottom of their manure lagoons.
So what is at stake for the neighbors who live near factory farms? In EPA studies, drinking water wells that were down-current of such farms showed elevated levels of nitrates, bacteria and chemicals, like antibiotics and hormones. Studies show about 20 percent of private wells used for drinking water in the lower Yakima Valley are contaminated with excessive nitrates. Elevated nitrate levels are known to cause methemoglobinemia or "blue baby syndrome," which causes infants in the first six months of life to suffer from oxygen deficiency. This syndrome can cause death.
Elevated nitrate levels have also been linked to severe and sometimes fatal birth deformities, neural tube defects. One of these neural tube defects is anencephaly. Infants with this either die in the womb or shortly after birth from a severe brain malformation.
The rate of anencephaly is being studied by the state Department of Health and federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, because the rate in Yakima and neighboring counties has been higher than the national and state average. After a medical chart review and some limited interviews of mothers, no cause has been found yet for the elevated birth defect rates; however, I believe that the jury is out whether nitrates may have played a role. Given what’s at stake, the health of babies, we should not be giving factory farms permission to contaminate drinking water.
Washington residents must insist that Gov. Inslee and Ecology provide a stronger permit. The current permit proposal is impotent and history suggests it will not be enforced. Because of the provision preventing citizens in most cases from enforcing the permit, it is weaker than the current regulatory process. Please go to the Ecology website, http://www.ecy.wa.gov/programs/wq/permits/cafo/index.html, and provide public comment by 5 p.m. on Wednesday (Aug. 31) to demand that Ecology provide a stronger permit that protects the environment and families.
Dr. Dean Effler is a retired pediatrician in Yakima and a member of Friends of Toppenish Creek.
