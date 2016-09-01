Postal Service messes up on new apple stamp

We have a pippin to pick with the U.S. Postal Service. Not with the day-to-day services provided by hard-working carriers and other workers who sort and deliver tons of mail, but with some decisions that get a questionable stamp of approval from upper management types.
The Postal Service recently unveiled its newest stamps, including one heralding apples. Our gripes? One, the stamp honors an obscure, mostly East Coast variety that is not seen much in Washington, which by far produces more apples than any other state in the country; the Yakima Valley, of course, is the epicenter of the state’s industry. Two, it’s a 1-cent stamp, which hardly seems respectful for a fruit that over more than two centuries has come to symbolize Americana.
The stamp features the Albemarle Pippin, one of Thomas Jefferson’s two favorite varieties, a historical nicety that no doubt resonates in states that comprise the 13 original colonies. A better pick would have been one of the varieties (Gala, Fuji, Honeycrisp, even Red Delicious) that have rightly made the Yakima Valley famous.
Interestingly, other recent stamps include a 5-cent stamp showcasing red pears and a 10-cent stamp featuring clusters of pinot noir grapes. But again, most of us are buying Forever stamps as a hedge against rising stamp prices and barely glance at the odd denominations. With first-class stamps now going for 47 cents, the apple stamp’s value is barely 2 percent that of a “real” stamp.
So, with the Pippin given its historical due, there is nothing to keep one of more modern varieties from gracing today’s full-priced stamp. The apple is, after all, as American as the pie that bears its name. It deserves to be enshrined at the stamp’s full value; i.e., Forever.
