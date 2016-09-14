Adventurer of the Week: 50 marathons, 50 states for Tacoma woman

0:50 Mount Rainier National Park's Plummer Peak Pause

1:40 Glacier Bay National Park time-lapse

0:23 Hike Emerald Ridge on the west side of Mount Rainier

0:16 Take a selfie in front of Martha Falls at Mount Rainier National Park

0:18 Descending to Indian Bar

0:58 Enjoy the sunrise a mile (or more) above sea level at Panhandle Gap

0:34 Puyallup River Falls

0:25 Huckleberries Near Golden Lakes

1:04 Marmot bear story-Golden Lakes

0:32 Ranger at Klapatche Park shares tips for avoiding bears