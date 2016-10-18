Crystal Mountain, White Pass ski resorts blanketed with snow on upper slopes

It’s starting to look a bit like ski season at Crystal Mountain and White Pass.
“It won’t be long now,” reads Crystal’s current mountain report, “ski season is just around the corner.”
Ski Patrol Director @kimkircher hiked up to Green Valley this morning to check out the snow and this happened! #letitsnow @CrystalMtPatrol pic.twitter.com/ij6XSdrVst— Crystal Mountain (@CrystalMt) October 17, 2016
Crystal reports a snow depth of 8 inches including 5 inches since Sunday afternoon. Tuesday morning on its Instagram page, White Pass reported 14 inches of snow at the top of its Great White Express lift. Webcams for both still show bare slopes at the base area.
Webcams show a dusting of snow atop Alpental at the Summit at Snoqualmie, but it was raining on Snoqualmie Pass Tuesday afternoon with more rain in the forecast.
The National Weather service predicts snow and rain at Crystal and White Pass for the remainder of the week.
Western Washington ski areas typically open in late November.
