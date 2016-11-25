Skiers and boarders head for the slopes

The line for the Crystal Mountain gondola started forming at 4:30 a.m. to open the ski season.
Take a virtual ride on Mount Rainier's old Carbon River Road

A decade after the flooding ravaged Mount Rainier National Park and permanently closed the Carbon River Road, we revisited the road by bike. Here's what a ride on the old road looked like on Nov. 3, 2016, traveling from the Ipsut Campground back to the Carbon River Entrance in the northwest corner of the park. (Adventure columnist Craig Hill biked the road in about 16 minutes but we sped up the video to cover the 5-mile road in about half that time.)

UPS graduates help Google document Mississippi River

Four University of Puget Sound graduates are rowing the Mississippi River August-Thanksgiving. Along the way they are collecting data for scientific research at three universities (UPS, Washington and Louisiana State) and documenting the river for Google Maps. Expedition member Calli Vasatka talks by phone about the Google Street View project.

Hiking Mount Washington

Mount Washington near North Bend offers a similar challenge to popular trails in the area but it has more to offer. It is less crowded and has sweeping view to the south. For information on this and many more hikes visit wwwb.thenewstribune.com/hikes

Views from atop 7 Interstate 90 peaks

The peaks above Interstate 90 between Issaquah and Snoqualmie Pass offer some impressive views. Check out the view from seven of those peak: Mount Si, Little Si, Rattlesnake Ledge, Mailbox Peak, Poo Poo Point, Granite Mountain and Cedar Butte. For information on these and other hikes visit wwwb.thenewstribune.com/hikes.

Fall colors on Granite Mountain

Craig Hill spent the last day of summer looking for a sneak peek of fall colors. He found plenty of oranges, yellows and reds to go along with stunning views on the upper slopes of Granite Mountain near Snoqualmie Pass.

