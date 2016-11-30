White Pass Ski Area plans to open Saturday

White Pass Ski Area is the latest ski resort to announce plans for its season opener.
The ski area that draws heavily from the South Puget Sound and Yakima areas plans to run its Great White Express Lift from 8:45 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday.
It also will operate two surface lifts in its beginner area.
The opening coincides with its Brews, Brats and Boards event, a fundraiser for the volunteer ski patrol.
On Wednesday, White Pass reported 16 inches of snow at its base and 33 at the summit. The National Weather Service predicts more snow through the weekend.
Crystal Mountain and Mount Baker opened last week and Stevens Pass opened Tuesday. Mission Ridge and the Summit at Snoqualmie have yet to announce opening dates.
In Eastern Washington, 49 Degrees North plans to reopen Friday.
