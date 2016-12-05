Summit at Snoqualmie opens Tuesday for skiing, snowboarding

Ski season is about to hit full swing as the state’s most-visited ski area prepares to open Tuesday morning.
The Summit at Snoqualmie plans to open its Summit West ski area 9 a.m.-4 p.m. on Tuesday. It will operate its Pacific Crest, Little Thunder and Upper Magic Carpet lifts.
The Summit’s opening means the state’s six most-visited ski resorts will be open. Because of its easy access (along Interstate 90), its proximity to Seattle and Tacoma and its expansive ski school, the summit has traditionally attracted more visitors than any other ski are in the state. However, with a base area located just 3,000 feet above sea level, it’s frequently among the last to open.
On Nov. 25, Crystal Mountain and Mt. Baker were the state’s first to open. Hurricane Ridge in the Olympics, 49 Degrees North (north of Spokane) and Mount Spokane are also open. White Pass opened over the weekend and plans to reopen Thursday for daily operations.
Many resorts are not yet operating at full capacity with more snow needed before opening steeper runs. The National Weather Service predicts snow for Monday, partly sunny skies Tuesday and then chances of snow Wednesday-Sunday.
The Summit also announced that it plans to open its Nordic ski area on Dec. 17.
