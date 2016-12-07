Hiker believed missing near Eatonville

A 58-year-old Bellevue man is missing after leaving for a hike, and police believe he may be in the Eatonville area.
Vladimir Postrigan takes hikes daily and he left home Tuesday with only his day bag, Bellevue police spokesman Seth Tyler said Wednesday. Family members told police Postrigan often goes to the Eatonville area to hike.
“The concern, obviously, is the temperatures and that he’s not equipped for overnight camping,” Tyler said. “It’s just unusual for him to do.”
Postrigan was last seen driving a silver 2011 Subaru hatchback with Washington license plate ACF0785. Police do not have a more specific idea of where Postrigan went.
“What we really want people to keep an eye out for is the car,” Tyler said. “That will give us a starting point.”
Anyone with information as to Postrigan’s whereabouts is asked to call 911, Tyler said.
Kenny Ocker: 253-597-8627, @KennyOcker
Comments