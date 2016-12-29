On the road

Red Tails, Silver Wings
What: This exhibit features paintings by Chris Hopkins of the Tuskegee Airman from World War II. The paintings capture the history of America's first African American fighter squadron.
When: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Jan. 5-Feb. 25.
Where: Schack Art Center, 2921 Hoyt Ave., Everett.
The paintings: Hopkins’ Tuskegee Airmen project includes more than 40 paintings that depict the foreign and domestic exploits of African American fighter pilots and their support crews, families and predecessors, as well as their legacy. Hopkins received help on the project from surviving Tuskegee Airmen, Pentagon personnel and historians.
About the artist: Hopkins was first a commercial illustrator in the entertainment industry. Some of his work includes posters for the movies “Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom” and “Star Wars: Return of the Jedi.” After moving to the Northwest in 1988, Hopkins switched from airbrush advertising to more of a painting style, concentrating on the history of Northwest Indian tribes.
Events: There will be an opening reception from 5-8 p.m. Jan. 5. Hopkins and historian Guy E. Franklin will give a presentation at 7 p.m. Jan. 6.
Admission: Free.
Information: 425-259-5050, bit.ly/2if4ZLP.
Jeffrey P. Mayor, jmayor@thenewstribune.com
