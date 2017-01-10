South Sound fishing report for January 10

SALT WATER
Clamming: Copalis and Mocrocks beaches are scheduled to open Friday-Sunday for razor clam digging. The opening is dependent upon marine toxin testing. Low tides are 7:17 p.m. (-1.4 feet) on Friday, 7:59 p.m. (-1.0) on Saturday and 8:40 p.m. (-0.4) on Sunday.
North Sound: State creel reports show that 61 anglers launching from Anacortes combined to catch 28 chinook Jan. 7-8. Fish are also biting in the waters near Bellingham and the San Juan Islands. Marine Area 9 (Admiralty Inlet) will not open Jan. 16 as previous planned, the state Department of Fish and Wildlife announced Monday. The area will remain closed for salmon fishing until further notice. The area is remaining closed because preliminary estimates predict opening in January would lead to an early closure. The state wants to give anglers more time to fish in spring, according to the WDFW statement.
South Sound: The staff at the Point Defiance Boathouse Marina said a few anglers are having luck near Fox Island trolling with flash and spoon or artificial squid in 120-160 feet of water. Eagle Island can also be a good spot. To the north, mooching and jigging is producing fish near Southworth and Blake Island. The Tacoma-Vashon Island area remains closed to salmon until February. Squid fishing is slow.
Washington coast: Marine Areas 1-3 and part of 4 are closed to bottom fishing through March 10. Very few anglers attempt to fish these coastal waters in winter. The portion of area 4 east of the Bonnilla-Tatoosh line remains open.
RIVERS
Cispus: Last week, Tacoma Power released 488 coho adults and 14 coho jacks upstream of Yellow Jacket Creek.
Columbia: Boat anglers are catching a few legal sturgeon in the Bonneville Pool. At the John Day Pool, boat anglers are catching walleye but there seems to be no effort for bass according to a state report.
Cowlitz: A survey of 14 boat anglers by the state last week showed no catches. Last week, Tacoma Power recovered 951 coho adults, 28 jacks and seven winter-run steelhead at the salmon hatchery separator.
Tilton: Last week, Tacoma Power released 205 coho adults, seven coho jacks, one cutthroat trout and five winter-run steelhead adults at Morton’s Gust Backstrom Park.
LAKES
Scanewa: Last week, Tacoma Power released 137 coho adults and two coho jacks behind Cowlitz Falls Dam.
Silver: The Cowlitz County lake was stocked last week with 3,000 rainbow trout.
Eastern Washington: Anglers have been ice fishing at the Potholes Reservoir. Rock Lake near Spokane is also open for ice fishing, as are several other Eastern Washington lakes.
