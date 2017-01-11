‘Best. Day. Ever.’ Ski areas buried in powder

“Best. Day. Ever.”
That’s how White Pass Ski Area is describing Wednesday on Twitter after receiving 16 inches of snow overnight.
Make that 16" of powderlicious snow overnight! Still snowing 13f. Best. Day. Ever. pic.twitter.com/ImCbDLtuwb— White Pass (@WhitePass) January 11, 2017
As people shiver in the lowlands, 2017 couldn’t be going any better in the mountains.
Crystal Mountain Resort reported 4 inches of snow overnight and 179 inches so far this season. It reports a 66-inch base at the top of the ski area.
And the Summit of Snoqualmie is having one of its best season with 2 inches of fresh snow overnight and a 110-inch base at the top of Alpental.
White Pass is reporting 213 inches of snow for the season and a 71-inch base at 4,500 feet.
A fresh dump of snow at Mount Rainier raised the snow depth to 113 inches Wednesday afternoon according to nwac.us.
Those traveling in the backcountry should be prepared for the impact of the recent snow. The Northwest Avalanche Center rates the current avalanche risk as “considerable” throughout the Cascade and Olympic ranges. Ski areas are reminding visitors to understand how to avoid snow immersion accidents.
Avoid deep snow immersion accidents. Always ski/ride with a partner! Learn more: https://t.co/J8M0sNVeVO pic.twitter.com/LTULHpDyhT— Crystal Mountain (@CrystalMt) January 10, 2017
The National Weather Service is predicting sunny skies and single-digit temperatures until snow returns Friday evening.
Comments