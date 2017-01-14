The Tacoma RV Show will kick off the outdoor show season

The winter sports show season around Puget Sound will open Thursday with the start of the 34th annual Tacoma RV Show at the Tacoma Dome.
In the coming weeks, outdoor shows will help fill the winter void, including the Washington Sportsmen’s Show in Puyallup and the Seattle Boat Show.
At the RV show, it’s about camping — from rustic to opulent. More than a dozen Northwest dealers will be show some of the latest and most fuel-efficient motor homes, fifth-wheels, toy haulers and travel trailers. Nearly 250 units will be on display.
There also will be closeout and used units, and you’ll have the opportunity to buy accessories and learn about resorts and campgrounds.
“Our 34th annual event will showcase everything the industry has to offer,” said Barry Bartlett, spokesman for the show. “RVers know this is the best place to find it.”
Here is a look at some of the units that will be on display:
Apache Camping Center in Tacoma will have the Forest River Wildwood 263BHXL at the show. Made for families, the Wildwood X-Lite travel trailer has roomier living room slides, bunk beds, a queen bed, exterior speakers and an outside camp kitchen. Also on display will be the Arctic Fox 990, built for hunters. It features a cathedral ceiling, dinette slide, pull-out pantry and kitchen skylight with shade.
The Sonoma travel trailer from Forest River will be displayed by Sunset RV from Fife. Built for families, the Sonoma line offers larger tank capacities, battery-efficient LED lighting, an enclosed underbelly and is solar ready for getting off the grid.
The new Jayco 30X Greyhawk Class C motor home will be shown by Valley RV Supercenter in Kent. It includes a full wall slide, front entertainment center, honey cherry cabinetry with raised panel doors, a bedroom with walk-around queen bed, skylights in living room and shower, and a private bath and shower.
Among the other dealers on hand will be Baydo’s RV Center in Fife, Paul Evert’s RV Country in Fife, Poulsbo RV in Fife, Puyallup RV, South Hill RV Sales, Sumner RV Center and Tacoma RV Center in Fife.
Other exhibitors at the show include Boeing Employees Credit Union, which is presenting the show; Alaska Marine Highway System; Bike Tech, K/M Resorts of America; MarDon Resort; Rad Power Bikes; and Wyndham Vacation Resorts.
Jeffrey P. Mayor: 253-597-8640
Tacoma RV Show
When: 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday.
Where: Tacoma Dome, 2727 E. D St., Tacoma.
Tickets: $12 general admission, $6 with military ID, free for ages 16 and younger. $2 discount coupon available online.
Information: otshows.com/shows/trv.
Comments