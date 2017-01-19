Snohomish breaks winter woes with its Groundfrog Day celebration

Groundfrog Day
What: The fine folks in Snohomish can’t wait for Groundhog Day on Feb. 2 to hold a party to break the winter doldrums. For the past 12 years, they have celebrated Groundfrog Day. This is your chance to meet Snohomish Slew, the amphibious mascot of the event, who will provide his own prediction for how much longer winter will last.
When: 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Jan. 28.
Where: Gazebo, First Street and Avenue A, Snohomish.
Frog race: One of the big events is the Lazy River Frog Race, a fundraiser to benefit the Snohomish Aquatic Center’s Swim For Life Program. A $5 donation purchases a Racing Frog Ticket. The Lazy River will be filled with ticket-matching frogs that will race to the finish line. Winners will get to choose a prize. The race takes place 2 p.m.
Other activities: The focus of this year’s celebration is kids. There will be games for children, crafts, music, mascots and the opportunity to have your photo take with Snohomish Slew. There will be entertainment from youth groups, as well as crowning the Royal Junior Princess.
Cost: Admission is free.
Information: 360-568-2526, groundfrogday.com.
Jeffrey P. Mayor, jmayor@thenewstribune.com
