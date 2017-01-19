Summit at Snoqualmie offering free CPR training on Saturday and Sunday

The Summit at Snoqualmie is offering free basic CPR training on Saturday and Sunday at all four of its ski areas.
“Basically, (it is) a chance for any member of the public visiting our mountain to get a quick overview of basic CPR in case they ever find themselves in an emergency situation,” resort spokesman Guy Lawrence said via email. “Many of us in the industry have talked with people who have been part of an emergency situation and have felt powerless due to a lack of knowledge of CPR and what to do. This is designed to give people a quick overview and have them at a point they could actually help out.”
This is not a full CPR training course, Lawrence said. The 20-minute classes will be offered 10 a.m.-4 p.m. both days at Alpental (David Pettigrew Mountain and Safety Building), Summit West (patrol building), Summit Central (Silver Fir Lodge) and Summit East (at the upper and lower patrol buildings).
Visit summitatsnoqualmie.com for more information or email tammy.rosscentralskipatrol@gmail.com.
Comments