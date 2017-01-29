Plan your week list of events for Jan. 29

Sunday (Jan. 29)
Watch ‘The Big Lebowski’
The Olympia Film Society’s Silver Screenings is hosting a showing of comedy classic “The Big Lebowski;” 7:30 p.m. Sunday (Jan. 29); Capitol Theater, 206 Fifth St. SE, Olympia; $9 or $6 for society members; olympiafilmsociety.org.
Wednesday
Hike America’s mountain trails
Olympia Mountaineer Michael Walther will talk about his experiences hiking the Pacific Crest, Appalachian and Continental Divide trails, covering 7,500 miles; potluck dinner begins at 5:45 p.m.(bring a dish to share and your own plate and flatware), with the program at 7 p.m. Wednesday; Friends Meeting House at Priest Point, 3201 Boston Harbor Road NE, Olympia; olympiamountaineers.org.
Thursday
Fish for surf perch
Bill Forstrom will give a program on fishing for surf perch when he speaks to the Puget Sound Anglers South Sound Chapter; he will cover everything one needs to know to go to the coast and catch these fish; 7 p.m. Thursday; Lacey Community Center, 6729 Pacific Ave. SE, Lacey; free and open to the public; sschapterpsa.com.
Friday
Tacoma’s railroad history
Tacoma native Martin Burwash will give a program on the city’s railroad heritage, focusing on the late 1960s and early 1970s; 6:30 p.m. Friday; White River Valley Museum, 918 H St. SE, Auburn; $5 adults, $4 children and seniors; wrvmuseum.org.
Saturday
Join adult snowshoe hike
The Tacoma Nature Center’s adult program will host a snowshoe walk; this will be an easy to moderate hike in the mountains; for ages 18 and up; 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday; meet at the STAR Center, 3873 S. 66th St., Tacoma; $65, $58.50 for Nature Center members; register at 253-591-6439 or tacomanaturecenter.org.
Learn about celestial objects
Jerry Armstrong will give a program, “110 Celestial Objects,” as part of the Tacoma Astronomical Society’s public night program; sky viewing will take place, weather permitting; 7:30-10:30 p.m. Saturday; Rainier Building, Pierce College, Fort Steilacoom Campus, Lakewood; free; tas-online.org.
