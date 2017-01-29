Outdoors

January 29, 2017 6:13 AM

Plan your week list of events for Jan. 29

Programs will cover hiking mountain trails, fishing and local railroad history.

Sunday (Jan. 29)

Watch ‘The Big Lebowski’

The Olympia Film Society’s Silver Screenings is hosting a showing of comedy classic “The Big Lebowski;” 7:30 p.m. Sunday (Jan. 29); Capitol Theater, 206 Fifth St. SE, Olympia; $9 or $6 for society members; olympiafilmsociety.org.

Wednesday

Hike America’s mountain trails

Olympia Mountaineer Michael Walther will talk about his experiences hiking the Pacific Crest, Appalachian and Continental Divide trails, covering 7,500 miles; potluck dinner begins at 5:45 p.m.(bring a dish to share and your own plate and flatware), with the program at 7 p.m. Wednesday; Friends Meeting House at Priest Point, 3201 Boston Harbor Road NE, Olympia; olympiamountaineers.org.

Thursday

Fish for surf perch

Bill Forstrom will give a program on fishing for surf perch when he speaks to the Puget Sound Anglers South Sound Chapter; he will cover everything one needs to know to go to the coast and catch these fish; 7 p.m. Thursday; Lacey Community Center, 6729 Pacific Ave. SE, Lacey; free and open to the public; sschapterpsa.com.

Friday

Tacoma’s railroad history

Tacoma native Martin Burwash will give a program on the city’s railroad heritage, focusing on the late 1960s and early 1970s; 6:30 p.m. Friday; White River Valley Museum, 918 H St. SE, Auburn; $5 adults, $4 children and seniors; wrvmuseum.org.

Saturday

Join adult snowshoe hike

The Tacoma Nature Center’s adult program will host a snowshoe walk; this will be an easy to moderate hike in the mountains; for ages 18 and up; 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday; meet at the STAR Center, 3873 S. 66th St., Tacoma; $65, $58.50 for Nature Center members; register at 253-591-6439 or tacomanaturecenter.org.

Learn about celestial objects

Jerry Armstrong will give a program, “110 Celestial Objects,” as part of the Tacoma Astronomical Society’s public night program; sky viewing will take place, weather permitting; 7:30-10:30 p.m. Saturday; Rainier Building, Pierce College, Fort Steilacoom Campus, Lakewood; free; tas-online.org.

Outdoors

