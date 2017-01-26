Craig Hill: Gig Harbor gym offers healing at minus 200 degrees

As the nitrogen fog billowed out of the cylindrical chamber, I couldn’t help but feel like Han Solo before he was frozen in carbonite in “The Empire Strikes Back.”
Except I didn’t look nearly as cool the “Star Wars” hero. I was wearing only underwear, ski gloves, socks, and rubber clogs.
I was in a private room at Gig Harbor’s Innovative Fitness about to try cryotherapy at the invitation of owner Jesse Ewell. I’d entered the inflatable chamber and poked my head through a small opening at the top so I wouldn’t breath the gas or subject my face to the extreme temperatures.
As dramatic as the whole thing looked and sounded (the devise pumping gas into the chamber is quite loud), I was surprised that I wasn’t painfully cold. About a minute into the 3-minute session, I was surprised to hear Ewell say the temperature was south of minus 150 degrees.
At about two minutes, my teeth were chattering. A full-body shiver set in during the final seconds as the temperature reached minus 214 degrees.
Ewell unzipped the chamber door and handed me a robe. I stepped out and was surprised how quickly I warmed up. I also noticed that a nagging pain I’d felt for days in my right elbow was gone.
“An ice bath is 10 times worse. … And this is 10 times more effective.” Jesse Ewell, owner of Innovative Fitness, on the benefits of full-body cryotheraphy
The relief was temporary (about 3 hours), but cryotherapy’s ability to help athletes fight pain and recover quickly from workouts is why Ewell wanted to offer cryotherapy. Innovative Fitness is believed to be the first South Sound gym to offer the service.
Ewell was sold on cryotherapy after using it to recover from a 53-hour endurance event last year. “Some of the other guys were taking like two months to recover, I was recovered in a week,” Ewell said. “My joints feel better and I feel rejuvenated when I get out.”
Cryotherapy has become popular with professional athletes. Ewell said he bought his cryotherapy unit from a company that provided services for the NFL’s Green Bay Packers.
The concept behind cryotherapy is similar to an ice bath, a staple of the recovery process for many athletes. The exposure to cold helps decrease inflammation and helps muscles recover. It can also relieve pain.
But unlike an ice bath, it’s quick and doesn’t feel nearly as cold because you are dry.
“An ice bath is 10 times worse,” Ewell said. “… And this is 10 times more effective.”
Cryotherapy promoters claim the treatment has other benefits that are probably worth considering with skepticism. These include smoother skin, increased libido, reduced stress and an improved immune system.
Ewell just recently started offering cryotherapy at his Gig Harbor gym and hopes to add it to his Fircrest facility. The cost of treatment starts at $50 per visit.
Ben Warfield, a 37-year-old Gig Harbor resident, says cryotherapy helped him nearly eliminate his knee pain.
Warfield said he has had arthritic pain in his knee since he hurt it when he was 14. He’s stayed active despite the pain and is no stranger to ice bathes. Warfield had knee surgery in July and when Innovative Fitness unveiled its cryotherapy service he bought an unlimited monthlong pass.
Recently his daughter asked him to take her skiing. In the past, he would need several days to recover from such and adventure. This time was different.
The day after skiing he did cryotherapy and compression treatment (thigh-high inflatable boots designed to help legs recover faster). “I felt zero fatigue,” Warfield said. “It was like I didn’t even do the (ski) trip. It was almost unbelievable.”
He does cryotherapy almost every day and says it’s like “going into a fitness lab.”
“It’s so much more tolerable than an ice bath,” Warfield said. He says the more often you do it the less cold it feels. “I will definitely stick with it.”
Craig Hill: 253-597-8497, chill@thenewstribune.com, @AdventureGuys
Comments