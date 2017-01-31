Fishing report for Jan. 31: Tacoma waters opening for salmon fishing

SALT WATER
South Sound: The long wait is over. Marina Area 11 (Tacoma-Vashon Island) opens for salmon fishing the morning of Feb. 1. The Point Defiance Boathouse staff suggests fishing in front of the boathouse and near the slag pile. The Gig Harbor shoreline traditionally is a good place to fish for coho. Action seems to be slow in Marine Area 13, the waters south of the Tacoma Narrows Bridge. Bank anglers at Narrows Park failed to catch fish over the weekend, according to state creel reports.
North Sound: The Cornet Bay area proved to be a solid choice for angling over the weekend. Twenty-six anglers combined to catch 20 chinook.
Port Angeles: State creel reports show that from Friday-Sunday 79 anglers launching from Ediz Hook combined to catch 74 chinook.
Razor clams: Tuesday night marked the end of a dig at Copalis and Mocrocks. The next dig is planned for Feb. 7-12 at Mocrocks and Feb. 7-9 at Copalis.
Sequim Bay: Anglers have had luck catching chinook. The 57 anglers counted Friday-Sunday by the state combined to land 25 fish.
RIVERS
Bogachiel: Anglers have had some luck catching steelhead.
Columbia: State records show boat anglers in The Dalles Pool were catching steelhead while bank anglers were catching sturgeon last week. Boat anglers were catching sturgeon in the Bonneville Pool. Both locations produced walleye for boat anglers.
Cowlitz: State reports show that last week two boat anglers failed to catch fish while 28 bank anglers kept two steelhead. Last week, Tacoma Power recovered 286 coho adults, 12 jacks and 11 winter-run steelhead at the hatchery separator. The agency released 99 coho adults, two coho jacks and one winter-run steelhead at Packwood’s Franklin Bridge.
Skykomish: The stretch of the river from 1,500 feet upstream to 1,000 feet downstream from Reiter Ponds opened last week.
Tilton: Last week, Tacoma Power released 129 coho adults, 10 coho jacks and eight winter-run steelhead at Morton’s Gust Backstrom Park.
Yakima: Access remains difficult because of snow.
LAKES
American: Trying a Wedding Ring and worm, but action has been slow.
Cady: This Mason County lake was stocked last week with 100 cutthroat trout.
Devereaux: Stocked last week with 100 cutthroat.
Harts: A few have landed crappie.
Lost: One hundred cutthroat were added last week.
Offut: Despite ice on the lake, anglers can fish from the dock at Offut Lake Resort.
Scanewa: Last week, Tacoma Power released 49 coho adults and one winter-run steelhead behind the Cowlitz Falls Dam.
Spencer: This Mason County lake was stocked last week with 250 cutthroat.
Tanwax: Stocked last week with 1,000 cutthroat.
Washington: A good option for rainbow trout.
Craig Hill: chill@thenewstribune.com, 253-597-8497, @AdventureGuys
Comments