Shuttles offer service to Crystal, White Pass

A new daily shuttle service is delivering skiers and snowboarders to the slopes at Crystal Mountain Resort and White Pass.
Both routes, operated by Seattle-based Northwest Shuttle LLC, start in Olympia and offer multiple places to board.
The White Pass shuttle launched Jan. 27 and offers stops in Grand Mound, Centralia, Chehalis and Packwood. The round-trip price is $40, or $90 including a lift ticket.
The Crystal Mountain shuttle started in December and has stops in Dupont, Lakewood, Puyallup and Enumclaw. The price is $40, or $100 with lift ticket.
Robin Knutson, the Olympia-based operations manager, said reception for the shuttles has been positive although they’ve yet to have bookings for the White Pass shuttle. He expects that to change based on the frequent requests he’s had for service to the White Pass.
This is the first time there has been daily shuttle service to White Pass, said resort spokeswoman Kathleen Goyette.
Each route has two 12-passenger vans with professional drivers, snow tires and room for gear. According to the company’s website, the shuttle arrives at the ski areas at 8:45-9 a.m. and departs at 3:30 p.m. Shuttles are canceled if they do not have at least four riders.
Need to know
