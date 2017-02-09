2 Crystal skiers face fines, misdemeanors for using area closed for avalanche control

Two skiers face fines of up to $1,000 after ducking a rope and skiing in a closed area on Tuesday at Crystal Mountain, resort ski patrol director Kim Kircher said.
“We want to send the message that we are serious about closures,” Kircher said.
It is the first time Crystal has pushed for charges to be pressed under a 2011 law that states it is a misdemeanor for people to use closed terrain at a ski area, Kircher said.
A resort employee witnessed the men ducking a rope at about 11 a.m. and entering an area known as Southback. The steep terrain was loaded with fresh snow and the ski patrol was working to control the area by using explosive charges, Kircher said.
The first explosion was about 100 yards above the skiers and triggered an avalanche that wasn’t large enough to reach the skiers. The second triggered a much larger avalanche adjacent to the skiers.
“They were very lucky,” Kircher said. “I can’t imagine what would have happened if they had skied over the lit shot or, more likely, they’d been caught in an avalanche.”
The ski patrol caught both of the skiers but only after one tried to flee, Kircher said.
One of the skiers was a Crystal Mountain employee who had called in saying he couldn’t work, Kircher said. “He’s now a former employee,” Kircher said.
“I think it’s important that people know we aren’t giving any special dispensation to anybody for this,” Kircher said. “… If an area is closed, it is closed for a reason.”
Crystal Mountain officials plan to submit information on the incident on Friday to the U.S. Forest Service and King County prosecutors. “We just need to make sure all of our I’s are dotted and our T’s are crossed,” Kircher said.
“By the end of the day, both were repentant,” Kircher said.
RCW 79A.45.070 states, “A person is guilty of a misdemeanor if the person knowingly skis in an area or on a ski trail, owned or controlled by a ski area operator, that is closed to the public and that has signs posted indicating the closure.”
Kircher hopes the incident will raise awareness of the importance of respecting ski resort closures.
“We are not trying to save the powder for ourselves or something like that,” Kircher said. “We want to get people out there. It’s the compaction of having the skiers on the slopes that really mitigates the avalanche hazard.”
Crystal also introduced new uphill travel rules this season for skiers who choose to hike or ski up terrain. The new rule prohibits uphill travel in Southback at all times and anywhere in the resort when avalanche control is taking place.
Craig Hill: 253-597-8497, @AdventureGuys
