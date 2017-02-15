Explore Manchester State Park

The Hugo Peak Trail is a familiar path for frequent visitors to Pack Forest near Eatonville. But this winter it has new look. It's covered in snow. For more information on this hike, visit http://www.thenewstribune.com/outdoors/article58939083.html
Check out 10 Western Washington Waterfalls we visited in 2016 while working on the Trail of the Week. Find information on how to get to most of these falls (one is more than a half mile off trail) at wwwb.thenewstribune.com/hikes
By combining Rampart Ridge and Trail of the Shadows at Longmire, hikers can get views of Mount Rainier, the Nisqually River drainage, sample the Wonderland Trail and experience the park's history. For more information on hiking visit thenewstribune.com/outdoors.
Little Bandera on the west side of Snoqualmie Pass is a 7-mile hike with stunning views and an upper pitch steeper that most trails in the Cascades. Visit thenewstribune.com/outdoors for more information on this and other hikes.
The flood of 2006 forever changed Mount Rainier National Park and the best example of this is the Carbon River corridor. Once a popular 6.5-mile day hike could get you to the Carbon Glacier. Now, such a trip, requires tacking on 10 miles. The trip, however, is filled with areas both changed and unchanged by flooding.
A decade after the flooding ravaged Mount Rainier National Park and permanently closed the Carbon River Road, we revisited the road by bike. Here's what a ride on the old road looked like on Nov. 3, 2016, traveling from the Ipsut Campground back to the Carbon River Entrance in the northwest corner of the park. (Adventure columnist Craig Hill biked the road in about 16 minutes but we sped up the video to cover the 5-mile road in about half that time.)