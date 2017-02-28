Puget Sound fishing slow but action picking up on some lakes

SALT WATER
South Sound: The staff at the Point Defiance Boathouse Marina says fishing is slow, and this is confirmed by state creel reports. On Feb. 25, 24 anglers leaving from Point Defiance combined to catch one coho. On Feb. 26, 18 bank anglers at Narrows Park combined to catch two coho. Four anglers leaving from Harstine Island caught two chinook over the weekend.
North Sound: Over the weekend, 205 anglers leaving from the Everett public ramp combined to catch 22 chinook, according to state counts. At the Edmonds Marina, 17 anglers caught six chinook.
Port Angeles: State creel reports from Ediz Hook show 26 boat anglers caught 15 chinook over the weekend.
Sekiu: Seventeen anglers averaged a chinook each on Feb. 25.
Sequim: Slow of late. Over the weekend, seven boats combined to catch two chinook.
Clams: A razor clam dig finished Tuesday (Feb. 28) at Twin Harbors. The next coastal dig is scheduled for March 9-12. Digging will be allowed on the afternoon tides at Mocrocks on March 9 and 11; Copalis on March 10 and 12 and Kalaloch on March 11-12.
RIVERS
Bogachiel: The state interviewed 54 anglers Feb. 24-26. They caught and released 15 wild steelhead.
Calawah: Nine bank anglers caught and released five wild steelhead over the weekend, according to state reports.
Columbia: Starting Wednesday, fishing will be allowed from the mouth to Beacon Rock. Sturgeon angling effort has increased with improved weather. In the Bonneville Pool, 17 anglers combined to catch 27 sturgeon. Of those, 24 were released because they weren’t of a legal size. Six anglers failed to catch sturgeon in The Dalles Pool. At the John Day Pool, 27 bank anglers caught two sturgeon (releasing one) and 47 boat anglers caught and released nine sturgeon. Anglers are also catching walleye in The Dalles and John Day pools.
Cispus: Last week, Tacoma Power released one coho adult and 15 winter-run steelhead near Yellow Jacket Creek.
Cowlitz: Last week, Tacoma Power collected one coho adult and 51 winter-run steelhead adults at the salmon hatchery separator.
Hoh: Action has been slow.
Lewis: Anglers downstream from Merwin Dam must release spring chinook.
Sol Duc: Anglers averaged almost one wild steelhead caught for every two anglers over the weekend.
Tilton: Last week, Tacoma Power released 23 winter-run steelhead adults at Morton’s Gust Backstrom Park.
LAKES
American: David Anderson of Bill’s Boathouse says action is picking up off the dock with Power Bait working to land trout up to 14 inches long.
Columbia Basin: Lowland lakes open Wednesday for trout fishing but expect most to be covered with ice. The Spokesman-Review reports Lenice Lake (near Vantage) is free of ice.
Munn: Anglers had good luck catching rainbow trout over the weekend according to a report posted at northwestfishingreport.com.
Spanaway: Bud Herlitzka of the Spanaway Lake Boathouse says trolling slowly with a worm at a depth of 10 feet is a good way to land rainbow trout. Anglers using worms and marshmallows off the dock are also catching fish.
Chelan: Anton Jones of Darrell and Dad’s Guide Service says kokanee fishing is heating up for those trolling the perimeter of the lake. He suggests working at a depth of up to 200 feet. Use a dodger trailed by one of Mack’s Lures orange or pink Mini Cha Cha Squidders baited with corn and scented with Pro Cure’s Bloody Tuna. Jones also recommends trolling the trench for mackinaw.
Roses: Jones said ice fishermen are catching rainbow trout.
