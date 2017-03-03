Trout fishing has been improving, as well as salmon fishing in Puget Sound

Lakes
Bradley: Just a few trout are being caught. A worm fished under a bobber seems to be working best.
Eastern lakes: Some eastside lakes opened Wednesday, but others are still covered with ice. Dark-colored woolly buggers, leeches and bloodworms were producing strikes from rainbow trout eager to eat.
Munn: Anglers are catching some of the large rainbow trout stocked a few weeks ago. The state planted the lake with 115 rainbows measuring about 8 pounds each.
Roosevelt: The lake might be a good choice if you’re looking for some variety. People are reporting good catches of walleye, some very good trout action and some hefty kokanee. Some of the kokanee are weighing exactly 4 pounds.
Roses: Anglers looking for some ice fishing opportunities for trout might want to consider this lake. Try fishing with a slip sinker rig, using Pautzke’s Firebait in rainbow color.
Rivers
Cowlitz: The one-day smelt fishery on Feb. 25 was a bust. There were no reports of anglers dipping any fish. There has been no word if the state will allow another day of dipping.
Olympic Coast: The steelhead fishing has been slow the past week, especially as river levels have risen late in the week. The Hoh might be a good option this weekend.
Rocky Ford: Fly anglers are having some success dead-drifting scuds, midge pupa, plus worm and egg patterns. Others are stripping woolly buggers or bunny leeches.
Yakima: The trout fishing isn’t on fire, but there are some nice-sized fish being caught. Warmer weather in the coming week should improve the action. Nymphing or swinging flies are still the best ways to produce a strike.
Salt water
Clams: The next razor clam dig will start Tuesday at Twin Harbors, which will be open through March 13. Mocrocks will be open Thursday and March 11. Copalis will be open Friday and March 12. Kalaloch was to be open, but the state did not have enough clams to test for marine toxins. Low tides will be: Tuesday, 2:33 p.m., 0.5 feet; Wednesday, 3:35 p.m., 0.1 feet; Thursday, 4:28 p.m., -0.1 feet; Friday, 5:13 p.m., -0.3 feet; March 11, 5:54 p.m., -0.3 feet; and March 12, 7:31 p.m., -0.1 feet.
Improved populations has allowed the state to extend the clamming season at a number of beaches. Penrose Point State Park opened Wednesday and will run through April 30. The Potlach DNR tidelands and Potlach State Park will be open April 1-Aug. 31. Twanoh State Park will be open July 15-Sept. 30. Quilcene tidelands will be open April 1-Dec. 31, with no limit on the hours clams can be harvested. Oyster seasons have been adjusted at these locations to align with the clam digging.
North Sound: The salmon fishing has been fair off Possession Bar. Try using Silver Horde Tailwagger spoons or Ace-Hi flies.
South Sound: The state and tribal co-managers have agreed to allow recreational anglers to catch and keep hatchery coho in Marine Area 13. The season extension began Wednesday and will continue until further notice. The daily limit in the water south of the Tacoma Narrows Bridge is two salmon, but anglers must release wild chinook and wild coho. A few chinook and coho are being caught in the area, based on state creel reports. There is plenty of bait in the area, but most of the salmon being caught are under the legal size or are wild fish that must be released.
Contributors: State Department of Fish and Wildlife, The Evening Hatch, Anton Jones of Darrell and Dad’s Family Guide Service, Ellensburg Angler, Art Tachell at Point Defiance Boathouse, salmonuniversity.com, Waters West Fly Fishing Outfitters, washingtonflyfishing.com, northwestfishingreports.com.
Jeffrey P. Mayor: 253-597-8640
Comments