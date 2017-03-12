Hunters face deadline for tags, fundraiser for Estuarium and a pass deal for 3 ski areas

Conservation
Music highlights Estuarium fundraiser
The Irish music band Pinniped and storyteller-musician Ken Bevis will perform March 25 at a fundraiser for the South Sound Estuary Association.
“Songs for SSEA” will take place from 7-9:30 p.m. at the Olympia Elks Lodge, 1818 Fourth Ave. E., Olympia.
Pinniped plays music from Ireland and other locations. Its members are Erik Correia (guitar, voice), Sarah Kellington (fiddle, voice) and Bill Kellington (bodhran, guitar, voice).
Bevis is a singer, storyteller, song writer and scientist. Many of his songs are about animals and nature. He has written a “Song for SSEA” that will be shared this evening.
This is a family friendly event, including a dessert table and a no-host bar.
All proceeds support the South Sound Estuarium, the association’s education center, and its marine education programs.
Tickets for the event are $20, $15 for students. Go the association’s website at sseacenter.org to purchase tickets.
Hunting
Multiseason tag deadline nears
March 31 is the deadline for deer and elk hunters to enter their names into the drawing for a 2017 multiple-season tag, which can greatly increase the opportunity for success in the field.
The state Department of Fish and Wildlife will hold the drawing in mid-April, randomly selecting names for 8,500 multiple-season deer tags and 1,000 multiple-season elk tags.
Winners of the drawing will be eligible to purchase a special tag allowing them to participate in archery, muzzleloader and modern firearm general hunting seasons for deer or elk in 2017. The deadline to purchase the multiple-season tag is July 31.
A multiple-season application can be purchased from authorized license dealers, at fishhunt.dfw.wa.gov or 866-246-9453. The application costs $7.10 for residents and $110.50 for nonresidents.
A 2017 hunting license is not required to submit an application, but winners of the drawing must purchase one before they can purchase a multiple-season tag.
Skiing
Ski areas to offer reciprocal pass
Washington’s three most visited ski areas are banding together to offer a new season pass option for the 2017-18 season, the resorts announced in a joint statement Wednesday.
Crystal Mountain, Stevens Pass and The Summit at Snoqualmie are offering a season pass accoutrement that will allow skiers and snowboarders three days at each of the other two resorts. The Cascadia Pass can be added to an unrestricted season pass at any of the resorts for $199 if purchased by May 31.
“We’re excited to be partnering with Stevens Pass and The Summit at Snoqualmie next winter,” John Kircher, general manager at Crystal Mountain, said in a prepared statement. “The new Cascadia Pass is a great incentive to explore other ski resorts in our area which all provide something different for our local skiers or snowboarders.”
Surrounded by popular skiing destinations in Idaho, Oregon and British Columbia, Canada, the Cascade resorts hope the new promotion will encourage Puget Sound residents to stay local.
Season passes at these resorts and others are expected to go on sale this month.
Compiled by Jeffrey P. Mayor,
jeff.mayor@thenewstribune.com
