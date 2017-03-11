New Balance running watch, the RunIQ, includes GPS, heart rate, music

THE SITUATION: Athletes looking for a smart watch to track their workouts are confronted with an overwhelming number of choices.
AN ANSWER: Add the New Balance RunIQ, which made its debut this year, to that list. This waterproof watch is targeted specifically at runners, as you’d expect from New Balance, and it includes the features runners most need — such as a strapless heart-rate monitor, lots of space for music storage (up to 50 hours’ worth) and an easy-to-use interface. It covers all the metrics you’d expect from a GPS watch, including speed, distance, pace, route and running cadence.
THE DETAILS: Runners can track laps and intervals by pressing a button — because it’s difficult to look down at the watch during hard workouts. You can customize the face to get the data you want on the run instantly, and the rechargeable battery will last five hours while operating the GPS and heart-rate monitor (24 hours under normal use). The data from your watch is automatically uploaded to your account on Strava, where you can keep track of everything in one place, get coaching advice, analyze the information and connect with other runners.
PRICE: $299.
INFORMATION: newbalance.com.
Comments